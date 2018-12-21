Menu
James Cummings is closing in on a half-century of winners already this seaso. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP
Horses

Cummings leading Blue Army on victory march

by RAY THOMAS
21st Dec 2018 5:26 PM

TRAINER James Cummings has the chance to bring up his half-century of city wins at Warwick Farm on Saturday.

Cummings has had a brilliant start to the 2018-19 season with 47 Sydney wins since August 1. He is second on the premiership standings behind Chris Waller on 73 wins.

Both trainers have strong teams entered on Saturday, with Cummings and his Godolphin stable saddling up nine starters across six races.

Godolphin has a particularly strong crop of emerging two-year-olds this season and will unveil another in first-starter Deterge in the opening race.

Deterge, who has trialled impressively, has clearly been the best-backed runner on the program with TAB Fixed Odds reporting a stream of big bets on the youngster including $3000 at $2.50 and $2201 at $2.20.

The well-bred Exceed And Excelt colt is the $2.25 favourite with Ladbrokes' fixed odds.

Tom Cruise eat your heart out! Trainer James Cummings has been in tremendous form this season.
Cummings also has winning chances with Revenire (race 3), Deft and Astoria (race 5), Spectroscope (race 7), Gongs (race 8) and stable trio Tessera, Intuition and Schubert (race 9).

Sydney's leading jockey James McDonald is also hoping to get his 50th winner before Christmas.The premiership pacesetter has 46 wins so far this season going into the Kensington meeting.

McDonald links with the Godolphin stable in five races at Warwick Farm including Deterge, Revenire and Spectroscope.

FormGuide

