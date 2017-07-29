Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

A TEAM of Bundy residents are taking a s***box for a spin in a rally to help a family hit by cancer.

The Dunga Derby is an annual four-day fundraiser with up to 50 teams and more than 200 people take part in the four-day race to raise funds for Rally for a Cause.

The cars must be more than 10 years old and cost under $2000.

This year, Scott Bretag from Pulse Electrical will captain the Pulsating Members in Car #50.

The derby teams will cruise down Bourbong St from 8.30-9.30am on Thursday, August 3 before a morning tea is held at Lions Park.

A donation from the Dunga Derby participants will be presented to a Bundy family with a four-year-old daughter battling leukaemia.

To help ease the family's financial burden, head to www.rallyforacause.org.au.