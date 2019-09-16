Jake’s big move: Building a business in a career he loves

Jake Chappel is building a business in the industry he loves.

BUILDING more than just homes, Jake Chappel has built his own business up and there’s been no shortage of work.

Since starting Chapp Building and Renovations late last year, Mr Chappel said his work covered anything to do with building.

Having worked in the industry for some time, Jake said he loved the job and doing it right, and with a new family, having his own business gave him the freedom he needed.

Priding himself on providing a good quality service, Mr Chappel said he got a lot of job satisfaction in building, happy clients and working outdoors.

He said while his name was getting around for renovations with plenty of older homes in the region, he also did new homes - in fact he’s expected to finish one this week.

If you would like to contact head to Chapp Building and Renovations’ Facebook page or email jake@chappbuilding.com.au