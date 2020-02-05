Jake and Elle: MKR isn't any easier the second time

My Kitchen Rules 'favourites' Jake and Elle Harrison didn't have a great night in the kitchen for their first instant restaurant of the 2020 season.

JAKE and Elle Harrison may run one of the most popular restaurants at Brisbane's Eat Street Markets, but that didn't stop them from stumbling on their first outing in the kitchen on My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals.

The Sunshine Coast-raised siblings are one of five teams of returning 'favourites' facing off against newcomers on the new season of the reality cooking show.

"Fact that we'd been on MKR didn't make it any easier," Elle told the Daily.

"I feel like we're so much more harshly judged (as all-stars) and there are no allowances whatsoever. You have to work five times as hard.There's the expectation not just from the viewers but the other favourite teams, the fan teams and the judges as well.

"I just said to Jake what matters is our attitude and I do hope that comes across on the show."

Jake and Elle Harrison during their instant restaurant on MKR: The Rivals. Channel 7

While they started well with their classic entree, Jake's squid ink cannelloni main didn't turn out as expected.

"The entrée promised me a main I didn't get," judge Colin Fassnidge said.

Jake admits their first cook back on MKR was "a bit slap happy".

"No matter how experienced you are in the kitchen you will always find it challenging cooking outside of what you're used to," he said.

"Our food did not measure up, but you just need that one message from the judges for it to click... we just needed a kick in the butt."

It's now a nervous wait for the brother and sister to see if they'll face an elimination cook-off at the end of the first round of instant restaurants. Six teams are yet to cook.

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals continues Sunday at 7pm on Seven.

Jake and Elle's menu:

Entrée: Fig crudo with gorgonzola

Main: Squid ink cannelloni

Dessert: Drunken PB&J Baba

Score: 47/80