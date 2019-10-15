Horror in home: Man who attacked partner with knife jailed

A MAN was released on parole from jail last year after setting his former partner's house alight, killing the cat and throwing it into the blaze.

Yesterday, the man, 33, was back in court after wounding his partner with a knife, partially severing a nerve in her arm.

The man pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one charge of wounding on Friday and was sentenced yesterday.

The court heard on January 30 the man was having an argument with his partner who was six months pregnant at the time.

The pair continued arguing outside their home before the man went inside and grabbed a kitchen knife to cause fear.

During the argument the man wounded the woman's arm causing a cut described as 5cm long and 3cm deep.

The commotion woke up the woman's young child who was upset by the incident.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi told the court at the time, the man had also consumed alcohol, which was a breach of his parole.

"Your honour is ultimately dealing with a man who pleads guilty to wounding his partner which in is a breach of both a domestic violence protection order and parole," she said.

Ms Soldi told the court, the man had been released on parole in February 2018 after setting his previous partner's house on fire, stabbing the family cat and throwing it into the blaze.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy told the court the man had a positive parole report prior to the incident.

"He told police he had no alcohol prior to that day which is consistent with his parole report, he fully accepts alcohol is problematic for him," he said.

"He did take her to hospital straight after it happened, they have a working relationship at present."

The man has been in custody since February, with his parole cancelled.

Judge Leanne Clare told the man he should not need a protection order against him telling him to not commit domestic violence offences.

"It is against the law for everyone," she said.

"You misused a kitchen knife as a dangerous weapon to cause fear. "

The man was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with a parole date set for May 30.

Judge Clare warned the man that the date didn't mean he would be released from prison that day.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.