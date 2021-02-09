JAILED: Young man behind bars after arson of paraplegic’s car

Thomas John Coonan was sentenced to time behind bars after the arson of a paraplegic man’s vehicle. Photo: Social Media

Only weeks after he was given a chance to get help for his underlying issues by the courts, a young man turned back to offending by helping destroy a car belonging to a vulnerable man.

Thomas John Coonan, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Monday to one count of arson and another charge of unlawful use of a vehicle.

The court heard a vehicle belonging to a paraplegic man was stolen on October 16 last year, Coonan was not alleged to have stolen the car.

The following morning on October 17, Coonan and a co-offender got into the car and pulled into a service station.

The co-accused filled a jerry can of petrol before the pair drove about three kilometres away and parked in a storm water drain.

Coonan poured the petrol over the vehicle before it was set alight and destroyed in the stormwater drain, which was close to trees and a residential area.

Inside the vehicle were items belonging to the victim including spare parts for a wheelchair and other medical items.

The court heard Coonan sustained burns to his legs and hands as a result of standing too close to the burning car.

The court heard the victim was paid out $27,000 by his insurance company.

Coonan was arrested on October 25 last year where he made admissions to the offending and was remanded in custody.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court Coonan had a lengthy criminal history.

He said the history included stealing offences and frauds.

Mr Dickson said Coonan was taken into custody on October 25, just weeks after he was sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for other offences.

Coonan’s barrister Nick Larter told the court his client accepted he had done damage to his reputation and relationship with his family.

He said since being on remand, Coonan had engaged in counselling for issues with substance abuse.

Mr Larter said Coonan had also taken time to reflect and wanted to live a productive life.

He said it took Coonan to be remanded in custody to realise and reflect on his actions.

“He is not where he thought he would have ended up a few years ago,” he said.

“His life is not on the trajectory that he wants to continue on.”

Mr Larter said Coonan wanted to live a productive life and be a law abiding member of the community.

Judge Leanne Clare took into account Coonan was injured in the incident, but placed limited weight on it as extra curial punishment as there was no evidence of any residual injuries.

She also took into account the “potential danger” of the fire being lit near trees and houses.

Judge Clare also took into account that Coonan had been dealt with two weeks prior to the offences in court where he was given the opportunity to get help through probation.

She warned Coonan that if he didn’t steer away from a life of offending and drugs, his life would be in a jail cell.

“You come from a good family, you have good role models, that gives you an advantage over many criminals,” she said.

“You come from a family where you knew what was right and what was wrong and you had the support of that family but you fell into drugs.

“That is a sad story that is common to so many people standing where you are. You would see it in prison, so many of the people there are there because of drugs.

“It’s not a life. As a 22-year-old, if you go back to that path you know that what you see in prison will be your future. Not your home, not your family, not your friends. But a cell.

“You must have caused so much heartache for your parents and your grandparents.”



Coonan was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with 106 days of presentence custody declared as time already served.

He will be released on parole in June.

