Insta princess’s crazy prison demands

Russian Instagram model Kira Mayer has made some requests to help make her time in jail easier. Picture: East 2 West News

WHEN Russian Instagram model Kira Mayer found herself behind bars this year, she soon learnt prison life was very different to the pampered existence she once enjoyed.

The 24-year-old social media identity was used to jetting off on exotic holidays, driving luxury cars, dining in top restaurants and mixing with celebrities.

But those days are over for now as Mayer serves an 18-month sentence handed down last month after she was pulled over for a traffic offence, assaulted a police officer, and reportedly attempted to bribe police officers with a threesome in order to get off the hook.

The offer didn't work, and Mayer, who had amassed nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram before closing her account recently, is now struggling to adjust to her new life.

According to The Mirror, the model has made a string of outlandish demands since landing in prison - and has been shocked to find they haven't been met.

"When they brought me some strange porridge for breakfast, I asked: 'Can I have a hot croissant, orange fresh, mixed omelette and cheese?'" Mayer told the publication.

"I thought it was possible to order food here like in hotel. They laughed.

"Next, they have such ugly metal bowls here. I can't eat from them, I'm afraid."

Russian Instagram model Kira Mayer claims she has had hot water thrown over her chest in jail. Picture: East 2 West News

She also said she couldn't understand why she couldn't have meals delivered from restaurants or a more comfortable bed.

"I am offering to introduce a paid service for delivery from restaurants so that they can bring oysters and fish," she said.

"I want oysters so badly.

"My bed is made of metal bars. I asked for a normal one with an orthopaedic mattress, and they laughed at me again.

"I asked if I could get even the most basic iPhone with internet but they laughed at me even more."

According to The Mirror, Mayer is also hoping to launch an ambitious business venture from prison.

She hopes to generate an income for the institution by buying female prisoners' hair for $AU100 and then selling it to the public as hair extensions for $AU1000 - although it is not clear whether her business plan has been approved by officials.

"Imagine how much revenue it will create for the jail. And everyone will be satisfied," she told The Mirror.

Kira Mayer is serving 18 months in prison. Picture: East 2 West News

Mayer, who described herself as a "princess", also claimed to have suffered a brutal attack at the hands of another inmate, who allegedly threw boiling water at her chest and left her burned "to the bone" with a "red bleeding scar".

She said she was victimised as other prisoners were jealous of her "looks" and because she refused to stick to the informal prison rule that dictates newcomers must clean cells and toilets.

Kira Mayer had nearly 150,000 Instagram followers before deleting her account. Picture: East 2 West News

Mayer, who used to date Russian pop singer Alexey Vorobyov, was first arrested after she was found to be driving her Mercedes to a manicure appointment without a licence in Moscow earlier this year.

After being told she was not allowed to drive, she assaulted police officers and it was earlier reported she offered them sex in exchange to being let off, according to The Sun.

Mayer pleaded guilty to the assault, meaning "intimate details" of the case were not aired in court.