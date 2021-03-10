JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

Amy Theresa Dale was jailed after police found her twice with just over 10g of methamphetamine. Photo: File.​

A woman has been jailed after her continued drug offending exhausted her chances of staying in the community.

Amy Theresa Dale, 39, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Supreme Court on Tuesday to two charges of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2 grams.

The first of the two offences happened in November 2018 when police were doing patrols in the Kepnock area when they pulled Dale over for a licence check and breath test.

Dale gave officers her learner licence and was given an infringement notice for not displaying L plates and not being supervised.

Officers then searched Dale's vehicle.

Dale was asked if she wished to declare anything before the search began to which she gave up a bag of marijuana.

A number of items were found during the search including a clip seal bag concealed in black foam containing 10.833 grams of pure methamphetamine in 14.881 grams of substance at a purity of 72 per cent.

The package was being held tightly under her armpit and in her hand while police were doing the search.

The court heard Dale broke down in tears when police asked to look at it, she told the officers the meth was not hers but wouldn't tell them who it belonged to.

Dale was caught out again on May 31 last year, while she was subject to bail and a suspended sentence.

Police arrived at an Avenell Heights home to search another person.

When they arrived they saw Dale trying to leave through a front gate and she was detained, along with two other people inside the home.

During the search Dale was asked if she had anything she wanted to declare before replying "no comment".

While Dale was being searched one of the officers felt a bulge near her breast. She declined to answer when asked what it was.

Dale's shirt was lifted to reveal a black and pink bumbag clipped to her bra strap.

Inside was a white crystallised substance, which upon analysis was revealed to be 10.109g of pure methamphetamine in 14.239g of substance, with a purity of 71 per cent.

The court heard the meth had an estimated street value of between $1800 and $2400 and would last the average user 34 days.

The crown alleged Dale possessed both quantities of meth for commercial purposes.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court Dale had been given the chance of staying in the community in 2017 after she was convicted of supplying dangerous drugs.

The court heard Dale had a criminal history which dated back to 2004 and contained many drug offences.

Dale's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had a "dysfunctional" and "horrific" upbringing.

The court heard both Dale's parents were jailed when she was a child and she was exposed to them overdosing on heroin.

Dale was also the victim of sexual abuse at a young age.

She and her family moved to Bundaberg when she was a teenager.

Mr Cassidy told the court Dale was taking "significant steps" to rehabilitate herself and get away from drugs.

He submitted to Justice Graeme Crow that if he was persuaded to give Dale another chance of staying in the community it would be her last one.

Justice Crow took into account Dale's plea of guilty and her history when handing down his sentence.

He told Dale that she was given a "great chance" in 2017 when she last faced the Supreme Court for drug supply.

"It is troubling that was not the end of your offending," he said.

"You've been given every opportunity to stay out of prison in the past."

Justice Crow also took into account Dale's personal circumstances and the events that lead to her starting to take drugs.

He was of the view that Dale was in possession of the drugs for a commercial purpose.

Justice Crow told Dale that the maximum penalty for the offence was 25 years in prison and that if she continued her ways, she would spend longer periods in jail.

"The difficulty, of course, is your involvement in the commercial exploitation of this drug," he said.

"It put lots of young girls and boys in the same position you've been in."

Justice Crow accepted Dale was remorseful for her actions and had taken steps towards rehabilitation.

Dale was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment and her suspended sentence was activated to run concurrently.

A serious drug offence certificate was also issued.

She will be eligible for parole in March next year.

