Jailed Millmerran murderer appeals his conviction

A MILLMERRAN man found guilty of murder has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Kevin Patrick Hanley, 71, was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment by Justice Martin Burns last week after a Toowoomba Supreme Court jury found him guilty of murdering Matthew Morcus in Cypress Gardens outside Millmerran in 2016.

Justice Burns described Hanley's shooting of the 46-year-old man after an earlier altercation between the two men at the Millmerran Bowls Club earlier that day as a "senseless act".

Hanley filed his appeal against conviction with the Supreme Court days after his sentence. It is expected to be mentioned in the Court of Appeal call-over in Brisbane in February.

