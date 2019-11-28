Jailed gambler fails to sell multi million-dollar home

“Although the property failed to sell at auction yesterday evening, there is ample buyer interest, and Tracey Dixon of McGrath Hunters Hill is working closely with a number of parties interested in the property”.

A MILLIONAIRE gambler identified as a one of Crown Casino's controversial high-roller Chinese 'junket' organisers has failed to sell his waterfront mansion at auction while languishing behind bars in a NSW country jail, facing ongoing criminal proceedings.

Located on Bonnefin Rd in Hunters Hill, the luxury five-bedroom home is owned by Xiongming Xie, who has links to Huang Xiangmo, the communist-aligned political donor expelled from Australia by the federal government as an alleged 'agent of influence'.

Despite a resurgent property market, the home was passed in at auction with little fanfare last night. It's most recent publicly available price guide was $4.85 million.

The result is in contrast to the 32 out of 36 homes that sold in the area last weekend, delivering the northern districts an 88.89 per cent clearance rate, according to CoreLogic.

Mr Xie won the “Best Charity Award” at the 2018 Australian-China New Chamber of Commerce Christmas Awards.

The home has now been relisted for sale via private treaty with McGrath Hunter Hill's Tracey Dixon. It is being sold on Mr Xie's behalf by his legal team at McAneny Lawyers.

In a statement to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Xie's legal team said: "Although the property failed to sell at auction yesterday evening, there is ample buyer interest, and Tracey Dixon of McGrath Hunters Hill is working closely with a number of parties interested in the property".

Mr Xie has been held under remand at Bathurst Correctional Centre since July, and is due to return to court on December 19 on charges that he threatened a man with a knife and demanded the transfer of a $10 million property. His lawyers confirmed that he strongly denies the allegations and will be "defending them vigorously".

Blood was visible at the property in 2016 when Mr Xie was the victim of a stabbing attack.

The sprawling Hunters Hill estate is set on 986sqm and boasts uninterrupted views across the Lane Cove River and Fig Tree Bridge - a far cry from his current accommodation.

But the mysterious gambler, won't have happy memories of Hunters Hill, after surviving a stabbing attack in front of the house in June, 2016 when he and his driver were set upon by two unknown men of Asian appearance. The perpetrators are still at large

Property records reveal that Mr Xie acquired the home in 2013 for $3.98 million, and during his time has installed new floorboards and contemporary finishes.

The home also has a swimming pool, private deepwater jetty, gym, sauna and a double garage.

The listing comes after Mr Xie was identified in media reports as a major player at Australian casinos, gambling upwards of $100 million.

Many rooms have views of the Lane Cove River.

He was reportedly paid by Crown a percentage of the turnover of Asian high rollers he lured to Australia, earning hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017. Mr Xie has not publicly responded to the Nine Media allegations.

Mr Xie was also deputy to the controversial Huang Xiangmo at The Council for the Peaceful Promotion of the Reunification of China, a Chinese Communist Party lobbying body in Australia. Huang's permanent residency visa was cancelled last December by the Morrison government

But Mr Xie appears to be held in high regard in the local Chinese community.

Mr Xie is currently being held at Bathurst Correctional Centre. Picture: SKYCAM AUSTRALIA

He won the "Best Charity Award" at the 2018 Australian-China New Chamber of Commerce Christmas Awards and Chinese media at the time lauded his achievements.

"He is an entrepreneur who has donated money of up to 10 million yuan. He has been adhering to 20 years of good deeds, and his donation covers poverty alleviation and culture," said one online report, identifying Mr Xie as the chairman of Shenzhen Liancheng Small Loan.

The estate has a jetty.