JAILBREAK: Inmate on the loose in Townsville

An inmate has escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police are currently searching for an inmate who broke out of the Townsville Correctional Centre this morning.

Queensland Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am.

He is serving 4 years 8 months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they are currently working with Queensland Corrective Services to locate McLennan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the inmate, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mr McLennan's details are below:

Height - 176 cms

Weight - 96kgs

Build: Medium

Complexion- Dark

Eyes- Hazel

Hair- Dark brown

Body Markings:

Left side of neck - crazie bone

Left arm - b on inner lower arm

Left hand - 1965 across knuckles

Right hand - 1967 across knuckles