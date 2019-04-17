Jail worker's close call with the other side of the bars

OTHER SIDE: A Maryborough prison worker nearly found himself on the other side of the bars.

A MARYBOROUGH prison employee nearly saw his workplace from the other side of the bars, after a Gympie court appearance yesterday.

Stephen John Ruane, 25, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the Bruce Highway at Kybong on April 13 last year.

The court was told Ruane, of the near-Childers centre of Cordalba had been charged by police after they received "a number of triple-zero calls”.

The court was told one of the calls was from a couple driving on the then new stretch of the renovated Bruce Highway.

They told police they had been driving in the right-hand lane at 5.26pm, at 115km/h.

A white utility vehicle pulled in front of them and braked heavily, forcing them to swerve to the left to avoid collision.

The utility then pulled behind them and drove into the rear of their car, causing them to fear for their lives.

Police spoke to Ruane at Childers and he told them the other car was following too closely and he had pulled in front and "touched his brakes to warn the driver”.

He had reduced speed but his ute came into contact with the vehicle, Ruane told police.

The court was told police had received other information that backed the couple's version of events. There was no damage to their car and only minor marks on Ruane's.

Ruane's solicitor told the court Ruane worked at Maryborough Correctional Centre and was currently suspended (and his employment under review) as a result of the matter.

His offence did not involve high speed or intoxication, the lawyer said.

"It is simply a case of poor driving,” he said.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said no-one was killed or injured but this was "more good luck than good management. If you had caused the car to run off the road or one of its occupants had been injured, you would be going to jail.”

He noted Ruane had done a Queensland Traffic Offenders Program course and said Ruane had behaved "childishly”. He fined Ruane $1500 and disqualified him for the six-month minimum, with no conviction recorded, advising him: "It is in the community interrest for you to look after your employment if you can.”