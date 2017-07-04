25°
Jail time for dad who behaved 'disgracefully'

4th Jul 2017 1:24 PM
FILE

MAGISTRATE Belinda Merrin told Shane Steven Jackson he had behaved "disgracefully” in public when drunk and police had just wanted him to get off the road when he made serious threats.

The father of two had been on a suspended sentence at the time.

"It is obvious you have a problem with alcohol and anger,” Ms Merrin said.

Jackson pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance and obstructing police.

He was sentenced to six months jail but released immediately to parole.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  alcohol buncourt jail public nuisance

