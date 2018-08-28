Jail term extended over ‘grotesque’ kid porn images

Authorities found 59 images across two hard drives, 16 of which were in one of the most serious categories for child exploitation material, while searching Mark Kyriakou’s home in June 2016.

A CONVICTED child sex offender will go back to jail for two months after he was caught with grotesque and depraved child pornography images.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said the material could only be described as "utterly grotesque" showing depraved images including sex acts against children as young as four years old.

Mr Dunkerton said at the time Kyriakou had been on parole for "heinous and depraved" crimes against multiple children as young as five making him a lifetime reportable offender.

The 78-year-old pleaded guilty in the Cairns District Court to two counts of possessing child exploitation material.

The matter was initially listed for trial until Kyriakou indicated he would plead guilty late last week.

Defence barrister James Sheridan said there had been a limited number of images but accepted some were in the more depraved categories.

"Importantly there is no commerciality … there is no suggestion of distribution," Mr Sheridan said.

The court was told that in 2016 Kyriakou's parole was cancelled and he served just under 22 months in jail.

In two months he will be released on a two-year probation order.