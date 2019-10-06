Jail for man who frightened teen girl in Moore Park yard

A MAN who frightened his neighbour's 13-year-old daughter after tresspassing into their yard will spend at least another two months in jail.

Timothy Roy Simmonds pleaded guilty to all 10 charges against him in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday which included two counts of tresspass, possession of a knife in a public place and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland on February 22 Simmonds entered the fenced backyard of a Moore Park Beach address and looked through the window.

The occupant's 13-year-old daughter saw the man and froze before he left the yard.

He was then observed by another neighbour on March 12 leave the yard of the same address.

On June 22 Simmonds broke into a home at the Oaks Beach Caravan Park.

"The victim's partner said he saw a car driving out of their property and it had an unusual antanna," Sen Const Bland said.

The court heard the rear door of the home had been damaged with a hole in the screen allowing Simmonds to unlock the door using the key in the lock from the inside.

"The informant did a patrol where he found the car in the caravan park with Simmonds unloading the stolen goods from his car," she said.

Simmonds admitted to Police he had taken two shots of ice the previous evening.

Among the items stolen were thongs, sunglasses, money, a Navman, jewellery box, a stubbie cooler and some eggs.

Police also found a small amount of ice.

On August 8 Simmonds was charged with possessing a knife in a public place after police in Dalby found him asleep in the back of a car which was also unregistered and uninsured.

The knife was in plain sight on the dashboard of the car.

After conducting checks, officers saw he was wanted on warrants.

Simmonds appeared in court via videolink while he was in custody.

His lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court the 52-year-old had had an addiction to meth since he was 18.

Mrs Maloy told the court Simmonds' drug abuse had cost him his family (partner and kids) and his career.

She also told the court he was diagnosed with bipolar at the age of 35.

Mrs Maloy said Simmonds had plans to move to New South Wales to be closer to family.

The court heard Simmonds had an extensive criminal history with his entries beginning at 18.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Simmonds' guilty plea and the fact he'd spent 58 days in presentence custody.

Simmonds was given a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment to be suspended for three years after serving four months, the pre-sentence custody was also deemed time served.

He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine for possessing a knife, another $300 fine for failing to appear and $200 for breaching bail.

Convictions were recorded.