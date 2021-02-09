Menu
The interior of the new Clarence Correctional Facility in Lavadia.
JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

Jenna Thompson
8th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre Monday morning, prompting a lockdown of the facility.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid confirmed to The Daily Examiner that officers are still on the scene following an incident which occurred around 8.30am Monday morning.

"It's believed a mattress was set alight which led to the lockdown," Ms Reid said.

"There is no danger to the public. This is a standard response where jail procedures require a lockdown with any incident."

Meanwhile, North Coast courtrooms requiring audio visual link and teleconferencing from the Clarence Correctional Centre are experiencing delays due to the lockdown.

Ms Reid said that although the incident was minor, it would result in extended delays.

A spokesperson for Serco Australia has confirmed that correctional officers responded to a fire in a cell at Clarence Correctional Centre at 8.30am. 

"The fire was extinguished by staff and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived at around 8.50am declaring the scene safe," the spokesperson said.  

"All inmates in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and none were injured. All staff and inmates within the centre were accounted for with no injuries. One inmate has been placed in segregation.  

"NSW Police have been notified and investigations continue."

Grafton Daily Examiner

