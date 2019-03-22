Jail 'inevitable' after attack led to $11,000 dentist bill

ANIMOSITY between two Mackay co-workers resulted in violence when one man exploded in anger over a trivial incident at work.

The victim is still missing two of his front teeth after he was callously attacked by Brendon Trevor Griffiths on December 18 last year, resulting in an $11,530 dentist bill.

It was 8.30am and Griffiths was annoyed at the victim because he swept a small piece of metal into his shoe.

Enraged, Griffiths punched him in the face several times knocking out two teeth and causing him to fall to the ground.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the men had been working a relative distance apart.

"The complainant swept a small metal pipe away from him on the ground and it rolled into the defendant's work boot," Mr Slack said.

"The defendant reacted by yelling at the complainant, as the complainant turned to face him the defendant punched him in the face... on numerous occasions."

"He hit his head but fortunately he was wearing a safety helmet."

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to grievous bodily harm.

"This was a gratuitous attack on an unsuspecting victim in the workplace... and a term of actual imprisonment is inevitable in this case," Judge Deborah Richards said.

She jailed Griffiths, who was on a suspended sentence at the time, for 18 months with parole release after six months.

Barrister Matthew Heelan said the fact the victim lost two teeth wasn't indicative of the force behind the punches because his teeth weren't healthy.

Griffiths had already spent some time in jail in 2016 and was "violently assaulted".

"He's understandably distressed about... returning to prison where he will be exposed to violent assaults again," Mr Heelan said.

"Mr Griffith describes a long-term battle with drug addiction," Mr Heelan said.

The court heard Griffiths had stopped using amphetamines but was still struggling with his cannabis addiction.

The court was told there had been no confrontation between the two, but Griffiths was finding it hard to work with the victim at the time and even asked to work in a different section three times.

"He's not typically a violent person," Mr Heelan said, adding that Griffiths also wasn't a danger to people in the community.