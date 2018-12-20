Menu
The 32-year-old led police on a high speed chase through the CBD on December 1.
Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

Janine Watson
by
20th Dec 2018 10:37 AM
AN unlicensed driver who rammed a police car and ran several red lights during a high speed chase through the Coffs CBD has been sentenced to jail.

The 32-year-old has been sentenced to a non-parole period of two years and three months but has appealed the severity of the sentence.

The pursuit took place on a Saturday evening forcing pedestrians to leap off the road, cars to take evasive action and a taxi to crash into an embankment.

Just before 10.30pm on December 1 officers attempted to pull over a Holden Commodore at Park Beach but the driver, Jason Hardie, failed to stop and the pursuit began - at times reaching double the 60kph speed limit through town.

When Hardie reached the 110 kph zone south of Coffs Harbour he accelerated to speeds in excess of 180kph before he stopped at the Waterfall Way turnoff where he was arrested by police.

In his car they found several house breaking implements including a mask and balaclava and shot gun cases. Also located in the vehicle were items believed to be stolen including bank cards, number plates, an iPod, mobile phone and Samsung Tablet.

In Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday Hardie, who is from the Queensland town of Keperra, was sentenced to three years, three months starting from the date of the offence with a non-parole period of two years and three months for failing to stop during a police pursuit and using an offensive weapon (in this case his vehicle by ramming a police car) to prevent lawful detention.

No convictions were recorded for the charges of being unlicensed, receiving stolen property and possessing ammunition.　

Coffs Coast Advocate

