Jail for tradie meth dealer

FALL FROM GRACE: The court was told Reece Adam Vaughan's had gone from a hard-working carpenter in Townsville to a drug addict living in a decrepit caravan in Bundy. Contributed

AS A qualified carpenter and concreter, Reece Adam Vaughan helped build prisons - that was until he was locked up in one.

The 28-year-old was yesterday sentenced to four years jail after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, while on a suspended sentence for previously trafficking marijuana in 2014.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the Bundaberg Supreme Court that Vaughan's most recent offending took place in Bundaberg over seven months, with text messages revealing three periods during that time where his role in supplying the drug was evident.

At the height of the trafficking between June 23 and July 14, 2016 Vaughan made about 47 sales, selling a total of about 10g of meth.

But Mr Whitbread conceded it was low level, street level offending, that "wasn't extremely successful” and didn't see Vaughan make a "profit of a great magnitude”.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy's submissions reiterated Mr Whitbread's concessions as he explained how Vaughan's life spiralled from a hard working chippy in Townsville to an unemployed drug addict living in a decrepit caravan in a Bundy backyard.

Vaughan didn't have a criminal record until 2015, when he was 25.

After leaving his parents cattle farm outside of Bundaberg at the end of Year 12 to move and work in Townsville, it was in 2014 when he started selling the drug to friends in an "unsophisticated operation” that saw him sentenced for drug trafficking in the Townsville District Court in 2015.

He was handed a two year jail term, suspended for two years.

It was during his time as a builder in Townsville that Vaughan was employed long-term for a company working with QBuild, that had the contract to build prisons, the court heard.

But it was the breakdown of a five-year relationship that saw him move back in with his parents and he found himself working for a Bundaberg company that failed to pay his wages.

Those combined stresses saw him "fall into the wrong crowd” and he in turn sold meth to fund his addiction.

But Mr Callan said his client's work ethic and trade qualifications, as well as his family's support, gave his a good prospect of rehabilitation.

Justice Ann Lyons said Vaughan also had family support which stood him in good stead, but he needed to realise the impact of his offending.

"By trading in these drugs you're just spreading the misery throughout the community,” she said.

Having already spent 419 days in pre-sentence custody, Vaughan will be eligible for parole on March 5 next year.