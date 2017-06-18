25°
News

Jail for teen who struck fellow inmate with broom

rossirby
rossirby | 18th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEENAGER Lachlan Carr whacked a fellow prisoner in jail with a broom after he made insults about his mother.

The Maryborough Corrections Centre inmate was struck a few times with the broom and suffered head injuries that required medical staples.

Carr, 19, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing the man bodily harm when armed on January 7.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said both Carr and the prisoner were housed in a secure unit when Carr, who was sweeping the floor with the broom, approached the man and struck him several times. The broom broke.

"The victim had his back turned when attacked. And says he doesn't know why he was assaulted," Sgt Burgess said.

The injured prisoner was found laying on the ground with Carr holding the broken broom.

"He's been talking s... about my mum," Carr told authorities.

Sgt Burgess said the man received staples for an eye injury, and suffered bruising.

"He (Carr) is a young man. It is concerning as it was a very serious assault inside a locked facility," he said.

"It was a very callous attack. He's been struck from behind."

He said Carr had previously assaulted police and a jail term was within range.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said a jail term was the only appropriate option as the offence had also taken place in a correctional facility.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Carr had been suffering mental health issues problems.

Mr Bray said Carr was subject to attention from older inmates and the assaulted prisoner was

"the most standout" person in that attention.

He said Carr was once addicted to ice but was now off drugs.

Mr Bray's submission sought long probation for Carr instead of jail time.

Ms Merrin accepted Carr now had some insight into his problems and was making positive choices to rehabilitate.

She said he had been vulnerable in jail but his behaviour with the broom had not been appropriate.

Carr was sentenced to six months jail with immediate release to parole.

The sentence begins

from the end of his current parole for other unrelated offences.

Bundaberg News Mail

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Bundaberg court rounds

Bundaberg court rounds

DRINK and drug drivers, unlicensed and disqualified drivers appear in court.

UPDATE: Bundy pilot praised for landing crashing plane

HEAVY LANDING: A Jabiru aircraft crash landed in a cane filed at Elliott on Goodwood Rd.

Reports two people involved

Man tried to assault police after street fight

The taxi rank on Woongarra St.

Three charges and a court hearing

MPs fight over patient travel

BUNFIGHT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says Labor is letting Bundaberg down on patient travel.

Labor rejects claims its letting Bundaberg, Burnett patients down

Local Partners

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

INFIDELITY, self-harm and depression inside a seemingly fairytale marriage were the revelations that shocked the world.

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!