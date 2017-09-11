Jail for sending horrid texts

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

HIS text messages began friendly enough but then flipped to threatening and horrid.

Police were called when a Bundaberg man wrote "I left a bruise on your brain... come back and I'll kill you dirty ****ing ***t”.

Police say the man, who can't be named, sent his estranged partner dozens of texts despite a protection order.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order - aggravated offence between August 3 and 10; failing to appear before a court on July 31; and drug driving on May 10 while methylamphetamine and marijuana was present in his system.

He was a holder of a learner's permit at the time.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said a protection order was made in March in which the man was not to contact his ex. But on August 9 the woman went to Maryborough police saying he had sent 180 texts and called her 14 times.

Texts included messages such as "do you think it will be safe, wrong”.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said the relationship had broken down 12 months ago.

The majority of calls and texts took place within two days while the man was intoxicated, on a bender.

Mr Maloy said his client instructed some of the messages had been affectionate but he became frustrated over the mixed messages he said he was getting.

He acknowledged there had been a serious threat in one of his texts.

The man had no explanation as to why ice had been in his system.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said although the court was told some messages had been affectionate, there was abuse and a threat to kill.

She told the man that in recognition of the prevalence of domestic violence offences and public denunciation of this, the maximum sentence was now five years.

He had been in custody since August 15 and was sentenced to eight months jail with a parole release date set at October 14.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months on the drug driving offence, and fined $300 for failing to attend court.