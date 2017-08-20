Jail for man who asked servo worker to perform sex act

FEELING HUNGRY: Tony Stewart walked to Hungry Jack's without pants on after being caught naked in the female showers at a Bundaberg caravan park.

A NAKED man who exposed his penis to a woman at a Bundaberg service station, asking her to perform a sex act before fleeing on a bicycle, was caught in the female shower at a caravan park.

Tony James Stewart, 36, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to receiving tainted property (meat) on July 8; stealing a magazine; wilfully exposing his genitals with intent to offend or embarrass another; causing public nuisance; and failing to attend court on July 10.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said police received a call at 6.25pm on Saturday July 8 from a woman employee of a Woolworths Caltex service station, saying that a man opened an inside toilet door with his pants down, penis in his hand, saying "suck this”.

She had been scared and the man rode off on a bicycle. Stewart was identified by police on CCTV.

Footage showed him riding to the servo, walking into the shop with his penis over the front of his pants and walking into the toilet cubicle.

Sgt Burgess said Stewart was found at 8pm showering in the female amenities block at a caravan park.

He had walked out naked from the waist down, a woman guest seeing him "with his bits hanging out”.

When the park manager called out, Stewart yelled "f*** off I'm showering. Leave me alone I'm homeless”.

The manager turned the hot water off and Stewart, who did not know where his pants were, walked off to Hungry Jacks wearing only a singlet and jacket.

Police found him the next day, Stewart saying he'd used ice and not remembered much else.

Sgt Burgess said Stewart had been on a suspended jail term for a public nuisance offence and should be jailed for the wilful exposure offence - "it's not just acceptable”.

In another offence, Stewart's backpack was searched and cold meat found. Police say it was stolen from a supermarket but Stewart told officers he had been drunk and knew nothing about it.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said there was no explanation for his actions.

"I'm instructed he was homeless at the time and using amenities around town to shower,” she said.

"I'm told that three weeks before he suffered a head injury, fractures, when assaulted in the CBD while sleeping rough,” she said.

He had also been diagnosed with PTSD and had a borderline personality disorder.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Stewart the offences were serious and it was very disturbing that he had subjected women to quite disgusting behaviour.

She said his criminal history was extraordinarily lengthy on, wwith more pages than years he had lived.

Stewart received 10 months' jail for the wilful exposure offence and lesser jail terms for the other offences.

Two previously suspended sentences were activated - one to be served concurrently, the other cumulatively.

He will be eligible for parole in November.