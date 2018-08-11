Teenager on phone before crashing car into a brick wall

Cooper’s lawyer said she would carry the shame of what she did for the rest of her life. Picture: Ben Lack

A LEARNER driver had a devastating head-on car crash while making a two-minute video phone call.

Danielle Cooper, 19, was so engrossed in her chat she hit a wall without braking or steering to avoid it, The Sun reports.

Her two passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, suffered catastrophic injuries. The hairdresser had been glued to her mobile as she drove without her L plates.

Learner driver Danielle Cooper, 19, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after causing the horror crash. Picture: Ben Lack

Cooper stalled at a petrol station and forgot to put on her lights while repeatedly calling and texting a man.

Her Facebook Messenger call to him lasted two minutes and 11 seconds before it was cut off when she smashed her Ford Ka into a wall on a bend.

Her half-sister, who was sitting in the back, suffered brain bleeding and fractures to her neck, spine, ribs and jaw.

She was in intensive care for 19 days and had to be resuscitated and have a tracheotomy.

A male passenger suffered multiple fractures.

Neither remember the crash that happened in North Lincolnshire in the UK in August last year, Grimsby crown court heard.