26°
News

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

Jim Alouat
| 4th May 2017 6:45 PM
FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where Timothy Hardwick lost his life in a hit-and-run incident.
FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where Timothy Hardwick lost his life in a hit-and-run incident. Max Fleet BUN041215DEA1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I WISH you could have met him for just a day, then you would understand what an awful and tragic loss it is for all of us who knew him."

A brief excerpt of a powerful victim statement from the wife of Timothy Hardwick was read aloud in Bundaberg District Court yesterday to demonstrate the inconceivable loss the family has suffered.

It was December 3, 2015 when a then unlicensed 18-year-old Cody Jordan Chadwick drove his car onto the wrong side of a North Bundaberg street, striking and killing the 38-year-old Bundaberg father-of-two.

Chadwick pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of an incident without obtaining help.

It's a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

Chadwick was also facing indictment charges relating to carnal knowledge of a girl under 16 and indecent treatment of a girl under 16 as well as summary charges relating to other traffic incidents.

At the time of the fatal incident Chadwick was on a probation order and suspended sentence relating to other traffic matters and on bail for the sexual offences.

 

CRASH: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Perry St, North Bundaberg. Photo Mike Knott / NewsMail
CRASH: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Perry St, North Bundaberg. Photo Mike Knott / NewsMail Jim Alouat

The court heard on December 3, 2015 Chadwick was seen driving in a reckless fashion at a nearby caravan park, coming in close proximity to Mr Hardwick's children.

This incident sparked Mr Hardwick and others to then leave the caravan park to look for Chadwick and "remonstrate" with him.

Crown Prosecutor David Finch said about 5.30pm, Chadwick was standing next to his car on Queen St, Bundaberg North accompanied by a man and woman when two men, associated with Mr Hardwick, approached Chadwick's vehicle.

Chadwick then jumped back into his car and drove off at speed as one of the men approached the vehicle, throwing a tree branch at the car.

Chadwick drove along Queen St towards Perry St but instead of staying in the left lane and turning left, which is the only legal turn able to be made onto Perry St, Chadwick drove onto the right-hand lane into oncoming traffic at unsafe speeds, hitting Mr Hardwick.

"The deceased, once struck, passed underneath the vehicle and the vehicle didn't stop," Mr Finch said

Mr Hardwick was dragged about 7m, according to witnesses.

ANOTHER FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where a man lost his life on Friday afternoon after being run over in a hit and run incident outside Harry's Mowers in North Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
ANOTHER FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where a man lost his life on Friday afternoon after being run over in a hit and run incident outside Harry's Mowers in North Bundaberg. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN041215DEA1

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare argued that witnesses had indicated Mr Hardwick had made a sudden movement onto the road when the fatal hit-and-run incident happened.

Mr Hoare submitted a psychology report detailing Chadwick's personal history, which involved his parents splitting up when he was young and a bad relationship with his stepfather who was violent towards him.

Mr Hoare said later CCTV footage showed Chadwick in a "stressed and emotional state" before he sought refuge at his mother's house where he was apprehended by police.

Judge Brian Devereaux told the court it was necessary to impose a significant term of imprisonment on Chadwick because of the seriousness of the offence.

But Judge Devereaux said at the same time he took into account Chadwick's age, difficult background and the real prospect of rehabilitation.

Judge Devereaux also had to take into consideration Chadwick's earlier pleas of guilt for seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and two of carnal knowledge which happened in 2014 when a then 17-year-old Chadwick had sex with a 13-year-old girl and sent her photos of his erect penis..

Judge Devereaux sentenced Chadwick to six-and-a-half years' imprisonment with an eligible parole date of February 3 next year.

With time already spent in prison, Chadwick will serve at least two years and two months behind bars before his parole date.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt fatal hit and run north bundaberg

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

"I WISH you could have met him for just a day, then you would understand what an awful and tragic loss it is for all of us who knew him.”

UPDATE: Family tells of moment car smashed into their fence

Woman lost control of Astra

PHOTOS: 13 amazing Bundy breakfasts

From Leaf 'n' Bean: Pulled pork bene - $18.90. Our slow cooked pork, two locally farmed free range eggs, house made hoisin aioli, toasted Turkish bread, topped with hollandaise sauce.

We share some of your favourite breakfasts

LETTER: Keith Pitt should be applauded

INTELLECT: If we had more politicians like Keith Pitt Australia would be better off, one reader says.

Letter writer defends MP

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!