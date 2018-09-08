Menu
Intercepted phone calls were used in an operation targeting trafficking from Mackay to the Sunshine Coast.
Intercepted phone calls were used in an operation targeting trafficking from Mackay to the Sunshine Coast. Saddboy/Wikimedia
Jail after father's phone calls intercepted

John Weekes
8th Sep 2018 6:45 AM
POLICE targeting a wide-ranging drug enterprise intercepted phone calls where a dealer spoke of "flogging” people who owed money.

Danny James Kelly, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges including drug trafficking and breaching bail.

Police targeting ice trafficking in Maryborough, Mackay and the Sunshine Coast learned Kelly was sourcing 1.75 to 14 grams of meth.

Intercepted phone calls included "references to making profits” and suggested Kelly engaged in debt collecting by "flogging people”, prosecutor Michael Gawrych told Brisbane Supreme Court.

The Crown told the court it understood "flogging” to mean physical violence.

Mr Gawrych said the trafficking lasted four months until February 2016, generating profits of anywhere from $13,875 to as much as $42,000.

Kelly's defence counsel, Kim Bryson, said her client had started rehab courses at a corrections facility and was working for a company making frames for homes.

"He's been told there's a job available for him.”

Justice James Douglas was told a child of Kelly's was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare, very serious illness.

"The circumstances are tragic,” Justice Douglas said.

Kelly was jailed for three years, three months.

Another three months was added for a charge of failing to appear.

He is eligible for parole on September 7, 2018.

