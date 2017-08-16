27°
News

Jail after $680 tool theft, $39 fuel drive-off

Ross Irby
| 16th Aug 2017 2:30 PM
REPCO STORE: A plasma cutter was stolen.
REPCO STORE: A plasma cutter was stolen.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODD Mahon is behind bars after he walked into an auto parts store then walked out carrying a new plasma cutter in its box.

Except Mahon did not pay the $680 price tag.

And on the same day he also didn't pay $39.60 for fuel - instead driving off with two co-offenders.

Mahon was subject to parole at the time.

Todd William Mahon, 25, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing the tool from Repco on Monday, June 26; and unlawful dealing with shop goods - taking fuel from a service station at Bundaberg West.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the thefts happened a few weeks after Mahon was sentenced to six months jail and immediately released to parole for prior offences.

He said Mahon walked into the store at 1.10pm before witnesses saw three people leave the store hurriedly carrying a cardboard box and get into a silver Rav 4.

Snr Cnst Blunt said police were given the Rav's registration number and witness alerted store staff who discovered a $680 plasma cutter was missing from a display stand.

Police alerted second hand stores and were told by one businessman that a man tried to sell such a tool but staff turned him away.

He said police inquiries linked Tiffany Gillen to the Rav 4 which was intercepted in Maryborough after being involved in the earlier fuel drive off. Officers found the plasma cutter still in its box inside the Rav 4.

Gillen was charged only with unauthorised dealing with shop goods, fuel.

Mahon gave a false name to officers, saying he was from Tasmania but then admitted stealing it because he had been desperate for money.

Snr Cnst Blunt said all three people in the Rav 4 said it was a joint decision to put fuel in then drive off without paying.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin told Mahon she would not fine him as the offences were too serious in light of his serious criminal history.

When Mahon said he had already served another two months in jail, Ms Merrin reminded him it was his own doing as he breached his parole.

"I know,” he said.

Mahon's official parole discharge charge date is set for Valentine's Day on February 14, 2018.

Ms Merrin sentenced him to six months jail for the stealing- to be served concurrent with the sentence he is now doing. She ordered that Mahon would be eligible to apply for parole from September 1.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

Man will fight charges after officers swoop on home

Man will fight charges after officers swoop on home

BUNDABERG man Phillip Hunt will fight charges after a swoop on his riverside home by officers resulted in five fishing nets being seized from a shed.

Controversial surgeon Richard Hocking takes service private

Dr Richard Hocking (above) establishes private practice.

Dr Hocking says he was the subject of a "campaign of complaints”

ABC host Emma Alberici accused of bullying in same-sex row

Lateline host Emma Alberici has fired up at a fellow journalist on Twitter.

Alberici expressed incredulity at being “labelled a bully”

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Maria Buci and Amy Crowe are ready to make a splash on the hottest August day since 2009. Picture Mike Batterham

SEQ is on track to sweat through its warmest August day

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA + 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered out door entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 O/A $275,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal place to...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a small cul de...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and located in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 35 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $177,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 35 Venezia Court is a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $155,500

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a quiet...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly