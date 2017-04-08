Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Jade Johnson has been selected to compete for a place in the Miss Diamond Australia beauty pageant.

SHE'S got beauty, she's got grace, she's got more than just a pretty face.

Bundaberg woman Jade Johnson is passionate about helping others and will be representing the region this weekend at a national beauty pageant while simultaneously raising money for her chosen charity, Phoenix House.

The 20-year-old, who isn't a stranger to the world of competition modelling, said the Miss Diamond Australia pageant was different from anything she had participated in before.

"I have done quite a few bikini competitions before but this is completely different,” she said.

"This is all for charity, which I am very passionate about, and this is an event where I get to speak on stage and tell people exactly why I am so passionate.”

Ms Johnson said she had so far raised $1300 for Phoenix House towards the prevention of sexual abuse.

"I have a few people around me that have been affected by sexual abuse,” she said.

"I wanted to help, give back, raise money and get awareness out there that this is happening in our community.

"This organisation truly gives back to the community with crisis intervention, counselling for all ages, providing ongoing support, (and) early intervention programs like Bumblebees Therapeutic Preschool, puppet shows for schools and Equine Assisted Therapy.”

Ms Johnson is in Brisbane for the finals of the pageant and said she was proud to be participating in the event.

"This unique pageant celebrates the beauty and diversity of all women, with age categories ranging from six-years-old and up.

"It has given me the opportunity to work on my public speaking skills and to raise awareness for something that I care about.”

As part of the pageant, Ms Johnson has had to raise charity funds, put together a publicity portfolio and take part in interviews with the judges.