Jade Gresham has re-signed with St Kilda.
AFL

Locked in: Gresham inks long-term deal

by Kate Salemme
9th May 2019 12:38 PM
St Kilda has secured the prized signature of emerging star Jade Gresham.

Gresham has signed a four-year deal which will see him remain at Moorabbin until at least the end of 2023.

The signing is significant for the Saints and a show of faith in the club's direction from the 21-year-old after the positive start to the season.

Gresham had previously wanted to hold off on committing to St Kilda following last year's struggles.

The Saints have won four games already this year - the same number of wins it achieved in its disappointing 2018 campaign.

"I'm really looking forward to what we can achieve in the future," Gresham said.

"Everyone at the Saints, including the fans, really embraced me as soon as I walked through the door, so it was an easy decision to recommit with the club.

"I love the direction we're heading, and I rapt to be a part of it for the long term."

Gresham has played 69 games for St Kilda after being drafted with pick No.18 in 2015.

"Jade is a supremely talented player who is starting to really stamp himself on our team, and the competition more broadly, so it is exciting to have a player of his calibre commit to the club long term," St Kilda List Manager James Gallagher said.

"Jade is a key part of a strong nucleus of young talent on our list, and his signature demonstrates great faith in what we are building at the club."

afl jade gresham st kilda
