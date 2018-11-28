Jacobi clan share their memories at family reunion

FAMILY GET-TOGETHER: Glenda Swinscoe, Eddie Brockway, Ev Jacobi with a photograph of her on her wedding day with Henry Jacobi and Archie Jacobi at the Jacobi get-together at the Biggenden Uniting Church Hall on Saturday.

WHEN the Jacobi family gets together, it's guaranteed there will be lots of chatter and laughter.

Descendants of the late North Dallarnil dairy farmers Richard and Rose (nee Crosswell) Jacobi gathered at the Uniting Church Hall at Biggenden on Saturday.

Their children were Agnes, Henry, Bill, Dorothy, Les, Mabel and Archie.

The last surviving sibling, 84-year-old Archie, now lives at Apple Tree Creek after spending the majority of his working life at the sugar mill.

Organiser of the reunion, Pam Blandford (nee Parry), said she started organising the gathering at the beginning of the year.

"It was simply going to just be a get-together” she said.

"I know there are 24 grandchildren but unsure just how many great grandchildren there are.”

Taking centre stage was the late Henry Jacobi's wife, Ev Jacobi, who showed off her wedding photograph.

The 95-year-old said she had a lovely time catching up with everyone.

Jennifer Jacobi said she was looking forward to going to the Commercial Hotel at night for dinner.

"Before my marriage 51 years ago I worked at the Commercial when it was a two-storey building,” she said.

Kay Hunter said she wished she had listened to her grandfather, Les Jacobi, more.

"He was a great gardener and I've just found a passion for it,” she said.

"The one thing I do remember is he said to leave a geranium 24 hours on the ground before you plant it.

"He was right.”