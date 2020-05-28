Menu
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

