Jack's century of adventures includes hiding from Germans

HIDING from the Germans during World War II is one memory held in the mind of Bundaberg's newest centennial Jacobus "Jack” Sulsters.

But it's not the only part of history Mr Sulsters has been part of. Born in Holland on April 22, 1919, Mr Sulsters is the eldest of six children who grew up during the Great Depression and war.

He immigrated to Australia in 1961 with his wife and three children along with three of his brothers. After working hard for many years in Sydney, he moved to Bundaberg in 1991.

As a young man in 1942 he completed a 200km Netherlands ice skating event, The Elfstedentocht, which is only on when the lakes are frozen - this has not happened for more than two decades now.

He also made his own wooden skates to take part in the world-famous event.

A woodworker by trade, MrSulsters' craftsmanship was needed during the war and when the Germans came looking for him, he hid for months to escape their clutches.

Licking the icing from his cake at his 100th birthday celebration at Auswide Bank, MrSulsters said living to 100 was possible because he kept his mind active and pushed his body to take part in adventure.

His next adventure takes place on Saturday when he straps himself into a glider-plane to drift over Bundaberg.

"I'm one of the lucky ones - I'm still walking,” he said modestly.

Jack Sulsters celebrating his one hundredth birthday with Lydi Vancsa, Georg Vancsa and Brenda Meikle. Mike Knott BUN170419JACK2

It was his daughter Lydi and son-in-law Georg Vancsa who let the secrets out of the bag, saying Mr Sulsters was very independent and stopped driving only last year.

"We were supposed to collect him this morning to come to this celebration but when we turned up at his place he'd already left on his mobility scooter,” Mrs Vancsa laughed.

It wasn't the only surprise for the couple. When they were asked about Mr Sulsters' website, they didn't even know he had one.

The website shows his skill in building boats and planes, which can be seen across the country with RSLs in Orange and Kiama showing off his detailed models.

To find out more about the man and his models, go to his website: https://jacobussulsters .weebly.com.