Jacko the postie remembered

Jacko, enjoying a cold drink on his property in Coonarr, was always armed with an arsenal of jokes.

ASK anyone who knew Jacko Walker to describe him and they'll tell you he was the epitome of an 'Aussie rock legend', with a heart of gold and blue denim in his veins.

He wore his Australia Post helmet like ACDC's Angus Young wore his school hat - frizzy curls peeking out the sides - as he diligently delivered the mail to the people of the Hummock and Bargara every day for 20 years.

When he wasn't on duty, Jacko was armed with a cheeky grin, an esky of cold beer, the cricket score and an arsenal of jokes. More often than not, he was in the mood for an in-depth conversation about world affairs.

FONDLY REMEMBERED: Jacko and his wife Monica.

Born in Marrickville, New South Wales on July 29, 1959, he was named Glendon Noel Walker by his adoptive parents, Salvation Army officers Betty and Noel Walker.

Only those closest to him knew that 'Jacko' was a nickname he'd been given by his high school mates in Lismore in the 1970s, when a comedic cross-dressing, boxing, motorcyclist with frizzy black hair, called 'Aunty Jack', had Australian television viewers in stitches.

Jacko moved to Sydney when he was 20-years-old to work as a postal clerk at Bondi Junction. And that's where he met his wife, Monica.

They shared a passion for Aussie rock music and spent their weekends at the Astra and Coogee Bay hotels, paying $2 to see new bands that are now household names. They both barracked for the Sydney City Roosters in the NRL and enjoyed bushwalking, but it was more than just their common interests that drew Monica to Jacko.

Jacko and his best mate Keith Golledge

"He treated my daughter, Kellie, like she was his own,” Monica said.

"He was always smiling, gentle and kind; nothing was any trouble. And now that Kellie is all grown up, he's 'Poppy Jack' to her two children.

"He transferred to Bondi Beach Post Office and became a postie to be there in the afternoons when Kellie got home from school.”

Tired of the Sydney rat race, in 1995 Jacko bought a few acres of land at Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg so he could plant fruit trees, watch kangaroos, listen to the birds and get a dog.

Zac, a mild mannered German Shepherd, was Jacko's boy - the son he never had. The only time Zac was not by Jacko's side was when he was delivering mail.

Jacko and his boy Zac.

Jimmy Hammerswang worked with Jacko for 17 years, sorting mail early in the mornings, before heading out on their delivery runs.

"He spent long hours on a postie bike each day with careful concentration, reading the delivering instructions while avoiding dogs, magpies, traffic and pedestrians. We don't get holidays and the mail has to be delivered in all weather,” Jimmy said.

"I don't remember Jacko having a single sick day and no matter what else he had going on, he never complained - he was a genuine and happy person.

"He was always ready with a clever one liner, and managed whingers with good humour.”

Shortly after Jacko retired from Australia Post, his replacement injured himself. Committed to ensuring Hummock and Bargara residents still got their mail, Jacko stepped in to cover both postal runs for several weeks without question or concern for himself.

What very few people knew at the time was that Jacko had terminal prostate cancer. He'd been diagnosed in 2014; just shy of his 55th birthday.

Monica said Jacko was selfless all the way up until his death on September 7, 2017.

"He kept his condition and prognosis hidden for a very long time because he didn't want any fuss and didn't want to burden his elderly parents,” she said.

"Jacko was not a religious man, but his parents taught him the importance of public service from an early age. He was a founding member of the Coonarr Rural Fire Brigade and was kind to everyone he met.

Jacko, a founding member of the Coonarr Rural Fire Brigade, pictured firefighting.

"He was well read, and would often quote proverbs like: 'I cried because I had no shoes but then I met a man who had no feet'.”

It was only when both his parents died in 2016 that he broke the news to his friends and took some time for himself. He played golf with his 'Hack Pack' mates at Bundaberg Golf Club and took a short trip to Bali.

Jacko's best mate, Keith Gollegde spoke at his funeral.

"Facing death is a true test of a person's character ... and Jacko passed with flying colours,” Keith said.

"He was a man who was positive to the core and had an uncanny sense of what was honourable, respectful and decent. He cared more about his family and friends than he did about himself. He'd rather listen and learn about you, than extol the virtues of his own importance.

"If the purpose of life is to love and be loved, then Jacko has succeeded immeasurably.”