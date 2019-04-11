Trad: QLD won’t be ‘bullied’ into fast-tracking Adani

Acting Premier Jackie Trad has doubled down on allegations of political interference in the Federal approval of Adani's groundwater management plan, insisting the State would not be "bullied" into fast-tracking its own approvals.

"We have to be satisfied. Both the Commonwealth and the State have to be satisfied over groundwater," Ms Trad said today.

"The groundwater plan was received from the Commonwealth only a couple of days ago. The Environment Minister will go through a process of having a look through that environmental and in due course the regulator will make a determination."

Ms Trad would not say if she believed the Commonwealth's decision should be reviewed by Federal Labor should the party win the May 18 election.

But she said there were a lot of questions around the approval.

"I know there is a lot of concern about the political interference, the amount of bullying that has occurred that has made Melissa Price issue this approval literally hours after she said she was seeking more information from Adani and only two days before the calling of the Federal Election," Ms Trad said.

Picture: Damien Carty

"What happens after the Federal Election will be a matter for the next Federal Government but our regulator will be doing its job and we won't be bullied and we won't be rushed into making a decision.

"I think it is incumbent on environmental regulator in Queensland to just to get on and do its job within its own time frame."