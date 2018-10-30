Opposition accused of racist slur at Trad

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has accused the Opposition of racism after she was compared in Parliament to the propaganda boss for the notorious former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Ms Trad, who is of Lebanese descent and has previously been labelled "Jihad Jackie" by the Opposition, said the latest attack from Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander was "deeply deeply alarming and personally offensive".

Mr Mander accused Ms Trad of glossing over a negative CommSec state of the state report into Queensland economy and branded her "Comical Ali", the name media gave to Mr Hussein's propaganda chief during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

"Despite bombs blowing up, dropped by American jets around them, despite having tanks rolling into the streets of Baghdad, despite behind him, while he is having an interview, the statue of Saddam Hussein falling over, said, 'there's nothing to see here'," Mr Mander said.

"Mr Speaker I'll explain how it's relevant. Despite everything that was going on at that comical stage of the Gulf War, things going around him and the minister for propaganda saying otherwise, we have a Treasurer who is ignoring the metaphorical bombs that are going on around her in the economic sense."

Ms Trad immediately jumped to her feet on a point of order.

Iraqi Information Minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, seen in an image from video in 2003, was dubbed ‘Comical Ali’.

"I found the contribution from the member for Everton (Tim Mander) deeply, deeply alarming and personally offensive," she said.

"To compare me to a Middle Eastern dictator, Saddam Hussein, is something that should not be in this chamber Mr Deputy Speaker.

"If those in the Opposition want to talk about trends then let me talk about all of the racist trends and comments opposite.

"I will be writing to the Speaker about this, this is an appalling standard."