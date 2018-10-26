Menu
Radio personality Jackie O and Lee Henderson. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Jackie O splits from husband of 18 years

26th Oct 2018 4:16 AM

JACKIE "O" Henderson has announced she has split from husband Lee, but the pair will remain "best friends".

The KIIS FM radio host told the Daily Telegraph she and her photographer ex would stay close as they co-parent their daughter Catalina, 7, also known as Kitty.

"After 18 years together, we have made the decision to separate," said the Kyle and Jackie O show star. "We do so amicably, sharing many incredible memories and remaining best friends.

"Our focus for this next chapter is of course our wonderful daughter and continuing to provide her love and happiness, together."

The Telegraph reported that the pair have been separated for some time.

Just this week, Henderson posted a photo of herself with Lee and Kitty, captioned simply: "Family", with a heart emoji.

Henderson and co-host Kyle Sandilands won the award for Best On Air Team at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards last weekend, but neither was present to accept it.

Hosting for the third year in a row, Chaser comedians Chris Taylor and Andrew Hansen announced on stage at the start of the show that Sandilands wasn't coming and poked fun at the number of sick days the radio star takes.

"Kyle Sandilands was supposed to be with us tonight … but he literally advised us around lunchtime that he wasn't coming," Taylor said.

"So I guess Kyle treats the ACRAs a bit like he treats his own show, he never really feels all that obliged to show up."

