Riewoldt sacrificing cash for glory at Richmond

Jack Riewoldt has been in sublime form for the Tigers. Picture: Michael Klein

Jack Riewoldt has been in sublime form for the Tigers. Picture: Michael Klein

RICHMOND'S Jack Riewoldt will retire as a one-club premiership star.

Riewoldt has officially signed a two-year contract extension with the Tigers that will lock him in until the end of the 2021 season.

The deal was revealed by the Herald Sun last week, with his manager Liam Pickering saying then that Riewoldt only needed to sign that contract.

It will allow Riewoldt to kick as many as 800 AFL goals, with the selfless Tiger currently on 243 games and 581 goals.

But Riewoldt will sacrifice cash for the second consecutive contract, rejecting a significant offer from Fremantle during his last round of talks.

Jason Castagna, left, will be happy Jack Riewoldt is sticking around. Picture: Getty Images

Riewoldt will be 33 at the end of this contract but told Fox Footy last week that he was happy to stay for less than market value.

The Tigers not only have to keep money for Gold Coast's Tom Lynch, they also need room for uncontracted players Jayden Short, Bachar Houli and Shaun Grigg.

"If anyone comes to our side and makes us a better team, I'm happy to sacrifice money because I don't play solely to get paid. I play to win and play to have fun," Riewoldt said.

The Tigers are locked in a race with Hawthorn and Collingwood for Lynch's signature, with the Pies having met him twice in the past fortnight.

Riewoldt said he would meet with a player only in the post-season to attempt to convince them to come to his club.

"I wasn't there and I don't have anything to do with the recruitment of players during the season," Riewoldt said.

"Post the season, I've done that in the past once the season's finished and players are out of contract and the club's looking to get better."

Riewoldt and Alex Rance have signed until 2021, with captain Trent Cotchin and Josh Caddy tied up until 2020 and Dustin Martin 2024.

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >