Riewoldt’s 10-goal stunner sinks Suns

Jack Riewoldt finished with ten goals for the Tigers. Picture: AAP Images

Jack Riewoldt finished with ten goals for the Tigers. Picture: AAP Images

JACK Riewoldt has bagged the season's first double figure goal haul as the Tigers torched the Suns by 74 points at Metricon Stadium.

The 29-year-old leapt from equal fourth in the Coleman Medal race to outright first and now has a four goal buffer over North Melbourne's Ben Brown who takes on the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

He booted 10.6 in a powerhouse display that, had he been more accurate, could have all but secured a third Coleman medal having claimed the AFL's goal kicking prize in 2010 and 2012.

He also took 12 of his 14 marks inside fifty and finished with 26 disposals to be clearly the best player on the ground.

The 19.11 (125) to 7.9 (51) victory, in front of a season best crowd of 18,102, gave the Tigers their first interstate victory of the season while continuing the Suns' winless record at home.

Riewoldt effectively put the game to bed with a four goal first quarter which saw the Tigers enter the huddle with a 21-point lead.

Jack Riewoldt celebrates one of his 10 goals with teammate Josh Caddy. Picture: AAP Images

It was the closest the Suns got to the reigning premiers.

"I'm really proud of my performance week in, week out," Riewoldt told Fox Footy post-match.

"I just happened to, I was going to say kick it straight but I actually didn't in the end.

"I'm happy to hit the scoreboard.

"I thought our midfield dominance was our real point of difference today and certainly the way it was being kicked to me, it was great to finish off the work."

Jack Riewoldt finished with ten goals for the Tigers. Picture: AAP Images

Riewoldt appeared to be in an internal goal kicking race with Josh Caddy in the first half when the former Sun kicked three in the second quarter.

However Caddy added just another one for the day while Riewoldt marched on.

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew tried skipper Steven May, Kade Kolodjashnij and Jack Leslie on the star Tiger but none had any success.

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >