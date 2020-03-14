Jack promises tougher laws for farmers’ sakes

Bundaberg incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey wants to examine local bylaws to ban noise complaints against farmers. Picture: Chris Burns.

Bundaberg incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey wants to examine local bylaws to ban noise complaints against farmers. Picture: Chris Burns.

LOCAL farmers need legislative protection from trespass and noise complaints, according to incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey said that if re-elected he would review council bylaws to help the agricultural industry.

And he also intended to lobby the State Government to ban criticism against farmers.

“Farmers are increasingly the target of animal rights terrorists and other protesters who think we should all be living in mud huts and caves, eating nuts and berries,” Cr Dempsey posted on Facebook.

“Farmers want to be good neighbours but they shouldn’t have to put up with nuisance complaints about pumps and machinery noise.

“I want to make the Bundaberg region the strongest pro-farming council in Australia.”

Cr Dempsey said he would use his executive position in the Local Government Association of Queensland to lobby the government to increase farming protection measures.

The public would have the chance to review any proposed changes to council bylaws, he said.

But proposed recommendations might include farmers being exempt from noise complaints, and make it an offence to block farm access.

He also suggested banning drones from being used over farms without permission.

“The Bundaberg region is the food bowl of Australia and we need to protect and nurture our agricultural industries.”

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said she did not know why there was a need to review Bundaberg Regional Council bylaws to protect local farms.

“There hasn’t been issues raised in this term of council that I can recall that council has been involved in,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I don’t know where this has come from.”

Cr Blackburn said that the LGAQ reviewed its executive team after local government elections, which she said could impact Cr Dempsey’s promise to use the position to lobby the government to toughen laws.

Cr Blackburn said the local agricultural industry would be impacted if rates were adjusted according to the increased value of rural land, as determined earlier this month by the State Valuation Service.

“A 46 per cent land increase is enormous and particularly for the cane industry. Cane growers are struggling enough,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony was unable to be contacted for his views on the subject, and Cr Dempsey was unable to be reached regarding questions about his policy.