Jack of all trades ready to lead his side to glory

Brothers Aston Villa captain Josh McInnes holds the Wide Bay League trophy last year after the side won the premiership.

Brothers Aston Villa captain Josh McInnes holds the Wide Bay League trophy last year after the side won the premiership. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: If there was an ultimate team man award at Brothers Aston Villa, the club's captain Josh McInnes would win the award in a canter.

The captain will lead Villa into battle for its third grand final in four years in the Wide Bay Premier League decider against Bingera tomorrow night.

But good luck figuring out where he is going to play.

McInnes has been the 'Mr Fix It' of the competition the past three years, filling any spot required by the team.

And he's done it well.

The captain won defender of the year in the competition this season and was named in defence in the Wide Bay Premier League team of the year.

The previous two years he has been named in the team of the year in attack (2017) and in the midfield (2016).

"I'm just proud to be part of this club,” he said ahead of the clash.

"I like to be involved in anything I can.

"At the start of the year the coach (Glen Sparozvich) said we had a shortage and wanted me to play in defence.”

McInnes switched roles in the middle of the year when the club was struggling for numbers in attack.

His transition turned around the club's fortunes.

Since moving into the position for the round 12 match against Bingera the side is unbeaten in eight games.

"I play better up there at the front,” he said.

"I have a passion for scoring goals when I can.”

McInnes is also keen to continue the strong bond he's formed with Jaryd Bennier and Michael Stayte up front.

"I'm happy with scoring every now and again if the other two are scoring,” he said.

"We work really well together and have a good connection.”

McInnes said he wasn't surprised the club made it this far after losing plenty of players in the off season.

He was just worried the side didn't have the depth to cover if injuries got in the way.

Now that isn't going to be an issue, McInnes has his sights set on getting his hands on the premiership again.

"We always want more,” he said.

"I'll be over the moon if we win.

"If we can claim the title three years out of the past then I will be speechless on Saturday night.”