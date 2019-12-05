Jack lists economic plans, including $20m water park

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey listed the strategic projects the council intends on pursuing next year while speaking as part of the Hinkler Innovation Series.

This includes the need to develop Anzac Park and the pool, which he said would cost $20 million.

The council runs the series to promote its narrative about how the region’s economy can be further developed, and includes guest speakers, panel discussions, and awards.

Today’s event at the Bundaberg Multiplex was the fourth part of the series.

During the event Cr Dempsey listed how the council was contributing to the region’s wealth.

“This year we have also deliberately placed a greater focus on attracting investment and talent to the region,” he said.

“New industries such as bio-fuels and bio-products, ag-tech, defence supply, eco-tourism and advanced food and beverage manufacturing, to name a few..”

“If we can get investment in these industries going, they will deliver the next waves of prosperity and opportunity for our region, including those identified in the Hinkler Regional Deal.”

He said the council had so far set aside $56.5 million for local projects next year, including water treatment plants for Gregory River and Kalkie.

As for the Anzac Park and pool upgrades, the council had applied for funding.

Cr Dempsey said the council has already begun work on a 15-year plan for a Bundaberg Civic and Cultural Arts Precinct in the CBD.

Other projects he mentioned have been mentioned in the media recently, including the push to direct freight products from the Bundaberg Airport to other countries, and its “10 Gigaberg” scheme, which promises internet download speeds of up to 10 gigabytes within three years.

Cr Dempsey said that when this project was completed it would address a “digital tyranny of distance” that the region was disadvantaged by.