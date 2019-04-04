GI a no-show at Souths training

Inglis looks likely to miss the Sea Eagles clash. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The inability of South Sydney superstar Greg Inglis to play against Manly will throw up an unusual dilemma and it's not a selection one.

The man in line to replace Inglis at left centre, Jacob Gagan, has the same nickname as fellow outside back Dane Gagai.

And fullback Alex Johnston reckons it could be a source of confusion on the field this Saturday night but he's got an easy solution.

Gagan could get his shot in GI’s absence. Image: Gregg Porteous © NRL Photos

"If Greg is not there then Gags [Gagan] will come straight in … well the other Gags. We have two gags in the team now. I guess we'll call them Gag left, Gag right, I dunno, we'll figure it out when it comes around," he said.

Johnston did reveal Gagan could turn to another moniker if needed but was at pains to reveal what it was.

"I don't want to say, it's a bit rude. I can't tell you, sorry," Johnston said with a laugh.

Inglis missed the Rabbitohs' only training session on Wednesday, this time due to an illness, opening the door for Gagan to make his club debut.

Gagai revealed the Bunnies veteran was too sick to train on Wednesday and was given the day off by medical staff.

"I'm not too sure how severe Greggy's thing is. I was supposed to pick him up in the morning for training, I sent him a message [Tuesday] night seeing what time to pick him up but he replied saying he's feeling a bit crook," Gagai said.

"So he's had the day off. He'll come and do captain's run and see how he'll go from there."

Inglis was already battling a shoulder injury and was a 50-50 chance to line up against Manly but his no-show has only shortened the odds of him playing on Saturday. Gagan trained strongly at left centre, the position Inglis was named in on Tuesday.

The 26-year old has been at Redfern for two seasons but Gagai backed his uncapped teammate to take the opportunity with both hands.

"He's a solid player and a really strong lad. He's got good carries and he's good defensively too. If Jacob gets put there he's going to do his job," Gagai said.

"He has been playing well in the reggies (Canterbury Cup). We're fortunate enough to have great depth in this team and that was a key to our success last year."

Inglis missed his side's 28-20 win against the Gold Coast Titans last week. The outside back went under the knife to fix a bulging disc in the off season and his current shoulder complaint is related to that neck injury.

He was also on a modified preseason training program over the summer to manage a flare-up of an old knee injury. Gagai said Inglis will have the final say as to whether he plays on Saturday after Friday's captains run.

Gagai isn’t sure who he’ll be playing with. Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

If Inglis is ruled out, Gagan will team up with winger Campbell Graham on the left edge. Youngster Corey Allan and centre Gagai will play on the right.

Halves pairing Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker are both under an injury cloud heading into Saturday. However Reynolds, who is battling an ankle complaint, ran freely during Wednesday's opposed session.

Walker picked up a shoulder injury against the Titans and trained in a pink rehab bib to protect him from any heavy contact.

But fullback Johnston was quick shut down any questions about Walker's availability.

"He's just a sook, he's carrying on the old man," Johnston said.