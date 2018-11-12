Dempsey ready to put stamp on Wallabies

Jack Dempsey hopes he can pin down the Wallabies’ contentious outside flanker position. Picture: Getty Images

HIS future is set for the next two years, but it is in these next three weeks that Jack Dempsey hopes to prove a point.

Dempsey has just re-signed until the end of 2020 with Australian rugby and the NSW Waratahs, and now plans to take grasp of the Wallabies' No.6 jersey by showing he can hang tough with the big bad backrowers of the northern hemisphere.

The 24-year-old endured some "lonely" times during his rehabilitation from a horror injury late last year that saw his hamstring ripped off the bone, and compounded by nerve damage that kept him sidelined until September.

Dempsey in action during the Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand last month. Picture: Getty Images

But with a wide field competing for the contentious blindside flanker position for next year's World Cup, Dempsey knows a strong showing on this spring tour against Wales, Italy and England can catapult him to start in the backrow for the Japan 2019 campaign.

"Personally, if I could walk away knowing that my style of game is just as effective against this type of opposition as it is against the ones I'm used to, I guess that's a positive," Dempsey said.

"But also from a tactical point of view, when you're looking week-to-week and you're studying.

"(We've) got the England game coming in a few weeks, like Maro Itoje for example. He's the kind of guy you don't see in southern hemisphere rugby, this massive guy who's so dominant in the set piece as well, just making sure that all these kinds of guys, you've just got to put in your back pocket.

"You have the experience to be able to go out there in a Test match and show what you have against a guy like that who's so established and world-class."

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto changed his name from Tui after the death of his stepfather. Picture: AAP

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who has had his surname legally changed from Tui after the death of his stepfather, is taking personal leave but will be back in the mix next year.

Salakaia-Loto was the starting blindside flanker for Australia before he stepped away, giving Ned Hanigan an opportunity.

Dempsey has usurped Hanigan in the pecking order after returning to the Test arena against the All Blacks a fortnight ago.

Pete Samu is also a contender there after making his Test debut this year.

"Everyone in Australian rugby has got that in the back of their minds and it's going to be a massive year next year, not only for Super Rugby because that's going to be everyone's opportunity to audition for the squad, but also for the World Cup itself," Dempsey said.

"In terms of how the backrow shapes, there's going to be, we've got two world-class established guys in Poey (David Pocock) and Hoops (Michael Hooper), who are well established there and it's up to the rest of us in terms of giving (coach Michael) Cheika the best weapons he can choose from.

Will Pete Samu play a big role in the Aussies’ World Cup campaign? Picture: AAP

"We've got two new guys in here (Isi Naisarani and Rob Valetini) and we've also got Lukhan who'll come back and Ned and Pete Samu as well, so it's really not about fulfilling that void.

"We can all play our own different game and then it's up to Cheik to make the decision on not only that bench spot but also the starting to go along with those two world-class guys."

Dempsey says the tough road to return from his injury has made him stronger.

"Sometimes, there is really no way to deal with it," he said.

"It's just about putting your head down and getting through it and that's the toughest times. Within those periods, there's people that come and go, that help you throughout those times.

"It's kind of a bit bittersweet but when I got injured at the Waratahs we had this string of about four or five months where no one got injured.

"I was the only one in rehab, just one-on-one with the trainer and that was tough.

"Being in a zone where you're not training with anyone, I've never had to do it before and it does get quite lonely during those times but people come and go and help you out through those periods and we got through it and we'll be stronger as a result."