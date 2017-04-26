Jack and Mavis were 'beautiful souls'

TRIBUTES for fishing friends Jack McGlynn and Mavis Simons are flowing on Facebook, with the duo described as "wonderful" and "beautiful souls" by those who knew them.

The pair, who were well known within the community and through St Mary's Catholic Church, tragically died earlier this week in a fishing accident at Baffle Creek.

"Such an incredible loss. Jack and Mavis were both such wonderful people. May they rest in peace," Carolyn Boylan wrote on Facebook.

"RIP you two beautiful souls. Thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Such an awful tragedy," Judy Gill said.

The 89 and 90-year-old long-time Bundaberg friends went on a fishing trip at 5.30am on Monday and never returned.

The boat the pair were in is retrieved from Baffle Creek. Contributed

At 4.40pm, a fisherman found Mr McGlynn's body floating in the creek as a search crew assembled to locate Ms Simons.

Her body was found washed up with the tide at Rules Beach, north of Baffle Creek, mid-morning on Tuesday.

The deaths of the popular pair has come as a shock to the Bundaberg community, who have continued to leave tributes on the NewsMail Facebook page.

Damien Fox said he knew the two through St Mary's Catholic Church, where the pair would always greet everyone warmly.

"Jack was always handing out the bulletin ... knew you by name and always ready to shake your hand and give you a smile," he said.

"And I am going to miss Mavis and our little hug and kiss on the cheek.

"Mavis used to slip me little gifts for the children at school. She would never take any money for them.

"If anyone has ever passed and gone home to God, it is them. I just can't believe it. My deepest sympathies to their families."

Police are still conducting investigations into how the accident happened.

Bundaberg police inspector Pat Swindells said it could be up to a week before the cause was known.

"The investigation will revolve around three things, the operators, the vessel and the environmental conditions," he said.

"Specialists are due to come up from Brisbane very soon to have a look at the boat motor to try to determine more."