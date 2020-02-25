Jack and his big green promise

Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey has promised to plant one million trees across the region over the next four years if re-elected.

“I’m pledging another million trees for the next term, to be able to deliver to the community, to enhance our environment, to be able to ensure that we increase the liveability of this beautiful area,” Cr Dempsey said.

“But also to make sure that we are seen not just as a great place of liveability, but a community that looks after its environment, is aware of the changes in our climate and sows the seeds and plants the trees for the future generations.”

He said the council was working with funding from the state and federal governments, and community groups, though did not says how much the project would cost.

“To really focus in on these particular tree plantings of a million trees over the next four-year term, means that we will actually be able to look for job creation in the private sector, as well as advancing areas that council has currently to plant our trees, which will be better for our environment,” Cr Dempsey said.

“They also help to prevent erosion, provide habitat for biodiversity and give shade.”