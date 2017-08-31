26°
Jack and barra on the chew

WHAT A CATCH: Tyson Lythall with a 99cm barramundi he caught recently in the Kolan River.
by Dale Smith

WELL it seems that we are in that transition period where both summer and winter species are being caught throughout the Bundaberg region.

Quite a few mangrove jack and the odd barramundi have fired up in our local rivers in this past week.

As the water temperatures slowly start to rise, this action should also increase over the coming months.

I was fortunate to have a fish on the Burnett River last Thursday morning; whilst the fishing wasn't red hot I managed to land half a dozen flathead and a couple of bream and estuary cod for the few hours I was on the water.

Most of the action was up towards Splitters Creek and the soft plastics that did the damage was the Gulp 4” Swimming Mullet and the 65mm Squidgy Prawns.

There has also been some nice captures of big grunter and blue salmon down towards the Fairymead bend and Strathdees.

The North Wall is still holding plenty of big bream as well as good numbers of tailor and school mackerel.

There have been quite a few reports that the tailor are in full swing at Fraser Island.

Spinning metals at high speed and casting pilchards rigged on gang hooks off the beach have both been working well on the tailor.

Some anglers have also caught some big spanish mackerel using bigger baits off the beach and rocky headlands.

I believe that the water levels at Lake Gregory are almost back to normal which should make putting a small tinny in much easier.

At the southern end of the dam, the bass have been caught by trolling hard body lures in the deeper water and casting spinner baits in the timber and the lily pads.

Lake Monduran is fishing well with constant south-easterlies all week.

The dam should be a good option this weekend to catch the mighty barramundi.

With the forecast not looking too bad for the next few days, there's a fair chance we will see you out on the water this weekend.

