Jack, 100, shares his tips to living life to its fullest

GOING STRONG: At 100 years of age, Jack Sulsters still enjoys the challenge of woodworking. Image: BUNDABERG NOW

AT 100 years of age, Bundaberg’s Jack Sulsters shares his simple philosophy for a long and happy life: just keep moving.

“Don’t go sit down,” he said.

“You have to keep moving and doing things as well and that’s what I’m still doing.”

The sprite centenarian keeps his hands and his feet busy through his two main hobbies, woodworking and ballroom dancing.

A carpenter/joiner for most of his life Jack said he still enjoyed woodwork, whittling historic items.

“It’s a beautiful trade,” Mr Sulsters said.

“There is so much opportunities. It’s a challenge.

“You know in woodwork, I build ships and I build planes.”

And he’s still got the moves on the dance floor, attending social dances twice a week with 99-year-old dance partner Mary Mills.

“It’s fairly enjoyable. It’s a good exercise as well,” he said.

“Makes sure that you don’t fall down.”

Born in Amsterdam in 1919, Mr Sulsters moved to Australia in his early 60s to find better job opportunities for his two sons and daughter.

After spending some time in Sydney he moved to Bundaberg and has now lived in the region for about 25 years.

And he has no intention of going anywhere soon.

“It is a beautiful spot, Bundaberg,” Mr Sulsters said.

“The climate is so beautiful. I think one of the best in the world.

“I think there’s three places in the world and I reckon Bundaberg is one of them.”

Bundaberg Regional Council’s Bundaberg Now