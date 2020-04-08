Jabiru manufacturing masks in fight against Covid-19

Jabiru is now making masks to help front line health workers.

TECHNOLOGY has been essential in keeping isolated people connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and now it's helping shield frontline health workers from the virus.

And it's being done with 3D printers in Bundaberg.

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd has joined many organisations across the globe in creating face shields for healthcare workers.

Business manager Susan Woods said the idea came after she and engineer Alex Swan heard concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Ms Woods said they obtained an open source file for a head shield, modified the design and started 3D printing.

Typically 3D printing is used for creating prototypes, which makes mass production slow, so Jabiru is calling on anyone with a printer to help produce shields.

CQUniversity and Community Lifestyle Solutions' Makerspace Bundaberg, and Hervey Bay and CQUni Makerspace have joined the cause.

Ms Woods said some shields would go to local doctors and dentists and some to paramedics in Western Australia.

The headband is made from a filament and the visor is made from a polycarbonate from which multiple shields can be cut simultaneously.

Ms Woods said a piece of rubber elastic was used around the back of the head.

"The aim is to have it (made) from all materials that can be disinfected easily," she said.

Ms Woods said Jabiru's printers could produce up to 120 shields a week but needed more to keep up with demand.

If you have a 3D printer, email details and filament specifications to info@jabiru.net.au.