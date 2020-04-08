Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jabiru is now making masks to help front line health workers.
Jabiru is now making masks to help front line health workers.
News

Jabiru manufacturing masks in fight against Covid-19

Mikayla Haupt
by
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TECHNOLOGY has been essential in keeping isolated people connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and now it's helping shield frontline health workers from the virus.

And it's being done with 3D printers in Bundaberg.  

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd has joined many organisations across the globe in creating face shields for healthcare workers.

Business manager Susan Woods said the idea came after she and engineer Alex Swan heard concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Ms Woods said they obtained an open source file for a head shield, modified the design and started 3D printing.

Typically 3D printing is used for creating prototypes, which makes   mass production   slow, so Jabiru is calling on anyone with a printer to help produce shields.

CQUniversity and Community Lifestyle Solutions' Makerspace Bundaberg, and Hervey Bay and CQUni Makerspace have joined the cause.

Ms Woods said some shields would go to local doctors and dentists and some to paramedics in Western Australia.
The headband is made from a filament and the visor is made from a polycarbonate from which multiple shields can be cut simultaneously.

Ms Woods said a piece of rubber elastic was used around the back of the head.

"The aim is to have it (made) from all materials that can be disinfected easily," she said.

Ms Woods said Jabiru's   printers could produce up to 120 shields a week but needed more to keep up with demand.
If you have a 3D printer, email details and filament specifications to info@jabiru.net.au.

More Stories

coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The latest COVID-19 information for the Wide Bay

        premium_icon The latest COVID-19 information for the Wide Bay

        News The last confirmed case in the region was recorded in Hervey Bay on the weekend.

        Council pleads for patience as camping grounds close

        premium_icon Council pleads for patience as camping grounds close

        News Overnight stay areas in Childers, Sharon Gorge and Lions Park, University Dr have...

        Contactless payment limit doubled temporarily

        premium_icon Contactless payment limit doubled temporarily

        News Auswide Bank has temporarily raised the contactless card payment in an effort to...

        Visa extensions for pickers welcomed

        premium_icon Visa extensions for pickers welcomed

        Rural Seasonal workers who can’t return home given a helping hand