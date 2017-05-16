IWC to host national ice conference

BUNDABERG health and well-being organisation IWC has shown it's proactive in the fight against ice and other drugs.

The group will co-host the 2017 National Indigenous Drug and Alcohol Misuse Conference in August, tackling many of the key issues raised in the community forum last year.

IWC Alcohol and Other Drugs program manager Lee Hammond said it was important they took a lead role at a state and national level.

"Bundaberg is working hard to address the issue of ice and other drugs at a whole-of-community level and, as with all solutions, there is never a 'one size fits all' answer,” she said.

"We need to focus on specific areas within the framework of the actions being taken across the community, and a culturally responsive approach to ice within our indigenous populations is required.”

"While this is an issue that very much affects both indigenous and non-indigenous peoples, it is a fact that more than 50% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples accessing IWC's AOD program are battling ice.”

Ms Hammond and IWC communications manager Janette Young will give the keynote address on the Impact of Ice in our Communities in Tackling the Ice Epidemic.

Other presentations will focus on: a Holistic Approach to Dealing with Alcohol and Drugs; Social and Emotional Well-being for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples at Risk; and the Process of Healing.

"This event will run from August 21 to 23 and is a significant commitment by IWC to take our community voice - which was strongly expressed at the 2016 Bundaberg Region Ice Forum - to a wider arena. Brisbane is perfect because it is the home of Queensland Government,” Ms Hammond.

The conference comes as the State Government plans the release of an Action on Ice Strategy plan by the end of the year, with feedback sought from the community.

"The voice of our community was loud at the forum, but we need to keep it front and centre if we are to see genuine progress in our region,” Ms Hammond.

"IWC is community-controlled and this conference will help to build our region's voice around one of the key issues facing us today.”

Go to www.indigenous

conferences.com.