IWC out of pocket after diabetes technology funding cut

DIABETES MONITORING: The IWC is having to self-fund a device which helps diabetes patients record and manage their condition after funding was cut. SImon Young

A SLASHING of funds for a potentially "life changing” technology to help indigenous diabetes patients has forced community health centre IWC to fund for the new technology.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the region's Primary Health Network's indigenous-specific program, Integrated Team Care, was meant to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders with chronic diseases.

But the ITC program has ended funding for a device that provides continuous glucose monitoring via a non-invasive scanner and sensor duo.

The sensor means there is no need for the patient to prick their finger with a lancet to draw blood.

"It's worn 24 hours a day, and gives the GP full blood sugar reading data over a two-week period ... the initial monitor device is less than $100 per unit with an additional similar cost for a sensor,” Mr Mulvany said.

"We undertook trials of this device, and the results have been outstanding.

The removal of the funding for the device was something Mr Mulvany said was "nothing short of outrageous”,

"It is outrageous that IWC, a community organisation and registered charity, has to self-fund these devices for our patients when there is government money allocated to the ITC program specifically for this purpose.

"We have factored this funding into our own budget for this financial year in the hope that the PHN, which is currently running the ITC, will come to its senses.

"The IWC funding has to be limited to IWC's indigenous clients with diabetes.

"It (funding cuts) is another example of how government funding for Aboriginal health continues to be eaten up.”

Mr Mulvany said the device was designed to be used at all stages of diabetes.

This includes undetected hyperglycaemia or low blood sugar.

"Dangerously low blood sugar can lead to a diabetic coma and, untreated, this coma can be fatal,” he said.

The NewsMail will be seeking comment from PHN this week regarding the funding.