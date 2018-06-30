IWC leaves bulk billing behind, adopts mixed payment model

A NUMBER of patients at the IWC will no longer be bulk billed following the organisation's new shift to an alternative billing model.

Starting tomorrow, only children under 16, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and pension and concession card holders will continue to be bulk billed by IWC.

The remaining adult, non-indigenous, non-concession and private patient clients will have to pay for their services in alignment with a mixed-billing model.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany blamed the sudden switch on the long-standing Medicare freeze, brought in by the Labor government in 2013.

"While the Turnbull Government said in the 2017 Budget that it would gradually lift the Medicare rebate freeze starting in 2018, this will be, at best, massively incremental with no impact in the short or medium-term for a provider like IWC," Mr Mulvany said.

"We have not received any relevant details regarding any increases in the Medicare Benefits Schedule system that would have a positive impact on our services."

But Health Minister Greg Hunt told the NewsMail the department would be putting an end to the Medicare freeze as of this week.

"We are ending the Medicare freeze, which Labor brought in," a spokesperson said.

"From July 1, the indexation of Medicare rebate will be restored for all GPs.

"Funding for Medicare is at record levels, increasing each and every year from $24 billion in 2017-18 to $28.8 billion in 2021-21."

IWC is a non-government, community-run organisation that is a registered charity, supported with only partial government funding.

Mr Mulvany said the facility co-funded "many services by generating our own income".

"Medicare rates have been frozen for many years now, making across-the-board bulk billing no longer viable," he said.

"This is especially the case where the provision of quality care with appropriate amounts of time is required to service patients in a community with high levels of disadvantage."

IWC operates in a region in which, according to the government's own SEIFA social index, 82.6 per cent of the population is very disadvantaged or disadvantaged.

"Quick-turnaround GP services are not suitable or appropriate for our clients, more than 85 per cent of which have chronic diseases and complex conditions," Mr Mulvany said.

An IWC spokeswoman said patients were notified ahead of time of "the very minor shift".

"The fees remain affordable and below the Australian Medical Association recommended rates," she said.

"85 per cent of our clients have chronic diseases or complex conditions ... We have more than 12,000 clients.

"We run a holistic model of care, it's a unique model ... This is just something we've had to bring in."